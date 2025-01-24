Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 gets release date and new details

Sandfall Interactive has revealed plenty of details about Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 during yesterday’s Xbox Developer Direct. The upcoming RPG has also received a release date. coming April 24 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S (which will be available day one on Game Pass), and PC.

The presentation during the Xbox Developer Direct shared details about the emotional story at the heart of the game, the art style inspired by Belle Epoque France, and the reactive turn-based combat. The team also revealed brand-new characters players would be encountering during their adventure, such as the “friendly, yet bloodthirsty” Monoco, and the “larger than life” Esque. Monoco is a fully playable character who has a unique playstyle that allows him to transform into enemies and use their abilities against them. As for Esque, they are a more unusual character that players “will befriend and use to discover the game’s explorable world.”

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 is inspired by classic RPGs, and features a world map ripe for exploration. The overworld has unique discoverable caves and bespoke locations that feature challenging optional battles and side quests, where the player can also set up camp there and improve weapons and builds, have conversations with teammates, and listen to the original score through an in-game record player.

For those excited to play, pre-orders are now open so players can guarantee their copy. Alongside the Standard Edition, a special Collector’s Edition of Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 for PS5 includes:

The base game

A 20.3cm hand-painted Monolith music box

A collectible Steelbook® case featuring Gustave, Maelle, and the Paintress

The Expeditioner’s Journal 48-page hardcover artbook

The “Flowers” Collection (six outfits and hairstyles inspired by the flowers of Lumière (DLC), plus six Gommage outfit variations (DLC))

A “Clair” custom outfit for Maelle (DLC)

An “Obscur” custom outfit for Gustave (DLC)*

Players will also be able to pre-order the digital Deluxe Edition of Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 from today, which includes:

The base game

The “Flowers” Collection (six outfits and hairstyles inspired by the flowers of Lumière (DLC), plus six Gommage outfit variations (DLC))

A “Clair” custom outfit for Maelle (DLC)

An “Obscur” custom outfit for Gustave (DLC)

You can watch the entire Xbox Developer Direct below, which includes all the details revealed for Clair Obscur: Expedition 33:

