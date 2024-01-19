Indiana Jones and the Great Circle trailer revealed during Xbox Developer Direct

During the Xbox Developer Direct, developer MachineGames properly revealed Indiana Jones and the Great Circle with a new trailer.

All we previously had to go on was a still image for the reveal, which feels like a lifetime ago. Developed by the team behind the recent Wolfenstein titles, MachineGames is a studio under Bethesda, so Todd Howard popped up during the presentation as well. We got to see some gameplay (though not a huge amount of action, in truth), and it was confirmed that Indiana Jones and the Great Circle is planned to be released this year on Xbox Series S|X and Windows PC, and of course will be in Game Pass, day one.

It was also revealed that the game will be first-person, but for some non-combat sections, will pull out to third-person, for when Indy is climbing, etc. The likeness is there for Harrison Ford, too, while the voice is apparently Troy Baker.

Check out the reveal, below:

Adventure awaits with today’s reveal of the new Indiana Jones game during the Xbox Developer_Direct. Bethesda Softworks and MachineGames, in partnership with Lucasfilm Games, have officially revealed Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, a first-person, cinematic action-adventure game set between the events of Raiders of the Lost Ark and The Last Crusade. Players will step into the shoes of Indiana Jones and embark on a single-player, narrative-driven journey that spans the globe during the height of the legendary archaeologist’s career. Discover the answers to one of history’s greatest mysteries in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle later this year on Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Game Pass. Executive produced by Hall of Fame game designer Todd Howard; Indiana Jones and the Great Circle takes players to 1937 as sinister forces are searching for an ancient power. Taking on the role of Indiana Jones, players must master Indy’s whip and quick wits to unravel this menacing conspiracy in an epic, globetrotting adventure.

Bethesda says that “Indy’s trademark whip remains at the heart of his gear, and can be used to distract, disarm, attack enemies, and traverse the environment”, adding that “throughout the game, players will encounter a mix between a narrative-driven gaming experience and open-area maps. With gameplay full of adventure, immersive action, and intriguing puzzles, players can combine stealthy infiltration, first-person melee, and gunplay to sneak, fight, and puzzle their way through the enemy threat”.

You can check out the full 13 minute segment of the Xbox Developer Direct, below.

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle is coming Xbox Series S|X and PC later this year.