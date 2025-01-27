Everspace 2: Wrath of the Ancients expansion announced

Rockfish Games has announced what it’s calling a “massive new expansion” for Everspace 2, called Wrath of the Ancients.

The team says Wrath of the Ancients is coming to PC (Steam, GOG), Xbox, and PlayStation and will be launching later “this Spring”.

Check out the reveal trailer, below:

Players will be able to pilot a new ship to battle against alien enemies and ancient threats in an all-new story set after the events of EVERSPACE 2. Mysterious attacks have laid waste to human settlements in Cluster 34, destabilizing factions in power and stranding survivors. With this destruction, the uneasy peace between humankind and Okkar is threatened—space pilots will venture into the Okkar Homeworlds to discover the truth behind the threat before war reignites the DMZ. During the events of Wrath of the Ancients, warp gates open to four new fully explorable star systems including the Okkar homeworlds and Aethon, adding even more secrets throughout Cluster 34. These new star systems will be packed with new enemies, weapons, and gear to discover.

“Our community keeps asking when they can finally explore Aethon and the answer is soon! Everspace 2: Wrath of the Ancients massively expands the universe of the Everspace series, giving pilots more star systems to explore, more enemies to battle, and a new ship that changes the game. Players who want to discover more of Cluster 34 have a lot to look forward to,” said Rockfish Games CEO and co-founder Michael Schade, adding: “Over the coming months, we’ll be sharing all kinds of reveals for Wrath of the Ancients on our social channels and streams. Stay tuned space pilots!”

In our console review of the game we said: “There are countless missions to undertake, from fetching items for various characters, investigating mysterious signals, battling raiders, and more. Everspace 2 on console has all the trappings featured in the PC version, however, it now immerses you in a way the PC version didn’t thanks to the haptic feedback and adaptive trigger features of the PS5. If you missed out back in April, it’s well worth investing if you’re a fan of dogfights in space, featuring a great loot system that allows you to constantly change your build, new ships to unlock, and a control system that feels like a dream to play.”

Everspace 2 is out now for PlayStation, Xbox, and on PC.