Rise of the Ronin is coming to Steam in March

Koei Tecmo has announced the Team Ninja developed action RPG Rise of the Ronin is coming to PC via Steam on March 11th.

Originally a PS5 exclusive, Koei Tecmo has popped the release date just ahead of Assassin’s Creed Shadows, which is coming on March 20th.

As you’d expect, we’ve got a new trailer to show the PC version off, and the details and PC features as well.

Here’s the list of PC features:

8K resolution support

DirectX 12 Ultimate support

Ultra-wide and super ultra-wide monitor compatibility

120fps support

Ray tracing support

3D audio support

Customisable keyboard and mouse controls

AMD Fidelity FX Super Resolution support

NVIDIA DLSS and Reflex support

UI menu with mouse click ability

Intel XeSS graphics technology support

The publisher also adds: “Players can now pre-order the game on Steam. Everyone who purchases the game before 2nd April will receive an early purchase bonus which includes four combat styles; Hayabusa-ryu for katana, Hayabusa-ryu for naginata, Nioh-ryu for katana and Aisu Kage-ryu for katana, the Iga Ninja armour set, and the Iga Ninja’s katana.”

In our review of the game, we said: “If anything, perhaps Rise of the Ronin is a victim of Team Ninja’s recent success. It falls a little short of the high bar set by Nioh 2, and can’t fully compete with Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty in terms of the combat – but perhaps that’s unfair. It balances much of these apparent shortcomings by being more accessible to newcomers and those who seek out this type of world but don’t want to lash themselves to the altar of the Soulslike for forty hours and counting.

Step into this world with realistic expectations and there’s a lot of fun to be had, with a decent story, likeable characters, and fluid, satisfying combat. But don’t expect the sophistication of Nioh 2 or the laser focus of Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty. Rise of the Ronin is a solid open world action adventure that rarely puts a foot wrong, but is unlikely to set the world on fire either.”

Rise of the Ronin is out now for PS5 and comes to PC via Steam on March 11th.