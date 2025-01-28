The Most Popular Video Games That Casino Enjoyers Will Also Love

Video gaming and casino gaming have many overlaps. These overlaps mean that people who typically enjoy playing at casinos or online casino platforms can probably find a video game that ticks some of the same boxes that their favourite casino games do. Things like luck, strategy and high-stakes plays are just some of the overlaps that casino gaming and video gaming have in common.

While video gaming and casino gaming have many differences, they have more things in common than most people might think. When it comes to the most popular video games of the last decade or two, there are a number that feature elements or themes similar to those of casino gaming which might appeal to casino gaming enthusiasts. From mechanics that are largely driven by luck to strategic play and high-stakes plays, the broad strokes of video gaming hold a number of mirrors to the casino gaming experience.

This article will cover how casino gaming stacks up against video gaming in terms of current popularity and how online casino platforms are bringing video and casino gaming closer than ever. It will then close with a list of popular video games that casino gaming enthusiasts might enjoy.

Are video games or casino games more popular or influential?

Both video games and casino games are very popular leisure and entertainment activities. With audiences that span across the entire globe, they both have followings of dedicated gamers and more casual interactors. It is estimated that the number of people who play video games is somewhere in the neighbourhood of 3.32 billion active and regular gamers. For casino gaming, the number of people who play at an online casino venue once a year is estimated to be around 4.2 billion.

While this might make it seem that casino gaming is far and away more popular, the caveat is that the casino gamers might only play once in a year and the core of more dedicated gamers could well belong to those who play video games. It should also be stated that these numbers are not mutually exclusive and not only is it likely that there is some overlap, but as the lines between video gaming and casino gaming continue to blur, that overlap will become more and more pronounced.

How online casino platforms close the gap

While this article is primarily about video games that have elements of casino gaming in them, it feels right to include a section about how online casino platforms are closing the gap between the two mediums from the other direction. These digital platforms typically offer a large range of games and different types of experiences.

But apart from the games and the increased accessibility that the online platforms provide, they also offer more elements that help them overlap with the world of video gaming. Most of the better online casino platforms include meta-gamification elements around the games they offer. Things like login streaks, challenges and trophies all make engaging with their games more appealing for those with a predilection to enjoy gaming.

Grand Theft Auto V

Without any more preamble, the first game on our list is Grand Theft Auto V (GTA V), specifically the Diamond Casino & Resort update. This particular update added a virtual casino complex that players can explore and play in. With literal casino games like poker, slot machines, blackjack and roulette available to play, this needs no explanation for its inclusion.

There are other elements of casino gaming and betting at work in GTA V, with players able to bet on who will win minigames when playing against each other online, but the features most likely to appeal to casino gaming enthusiasts are in the virtual in-game casino.

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

This one is interesting, and we could have listed this instead as Gwent: The Witcher Card Game because the element of The Witcher 3 that is most likely to appeal to casino gaming enthusiasts is its Gwent minigame. Gwent is a collectable card game and fully realised minigame within The Witcher 3 and was later released as a standalone card game and more recently, as a physical card game. For casino gaming enthusiasts who enjoy strategy, planning and bluffing, Gwent will appeal. We chose the full game of The Witcher 3, because, frankly, it’s art and should be experienced.

The Yakuza series

This series, published by SEGA, typically has a number of different gambling games in each iteration. Slot machines, mahjong, poker and blackjack all make regular appearances. These games are placed as small side-ventures in the bustling and immersive world of the Yakuza games, with players able to visit them by entering underground casinos. These small side games make for an excellent break from the otherwise right story and more hands-on action typical of the Yakuza series.

Slay the Spire

For casino game enjoyers who like strategic risk, Slay the Spire could tickle exactly the right spots for you. Slay the Spire is a roguelike deck-builder that lets you have some control over your fate, but often just enough to let you trip yourself up. With high risks that lead to high rewards, this game can let you feel as though your smart decisions have directly led to massive success.

Hearthstone

Yet another card game makes the list! We think that casino gaming enthusiasts who enjoy strategy and luck, the same things that casino card games have in spades, will enjoy Hearthstone. This game is developed by Blizzard and like Gwent it is a deck-building game that will reward deep knowledge of the possible cards in play and can involve a decent amount of bluffing when it comes to high-level play.

Conclusion

To conclude, for fans of casino gaming who particularly enjoy the strategic gameplay, luck and risk that casino games often offer, there are many good choices in the video gaming world. From roguelikes that reward risk-taking, to card games that work like magic for those of a strategic mindset to more traditionally luck-based games as a side-diversion, there are plenty of different video games that can scratch that casino gaming itch.