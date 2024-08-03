JLab Jbuds ANC 3 True Wireless Earbuds review

JLab are very steadily becoming one of my favourite manufacturers of earbuds and earphones. Having recently really fallen for their JLab Studio Pro headset and their Epic Edition Earbuds, I’ve now been using the more affordable version of the latter, the JLab Jbuds ANC 3 Wireless earbuds.

While the name might be a mouthful to say and a handful to type, they’re a fantastic option for the mid-tier budget. At around £60 they offer some really solid active noise cancelling and a fairly impressive battery life (around 40 hours from a fully charged case). They’re also sweat and water resistant to IP55, making them ideal for use at the gym or when working out at home – or strolling in the rain.

Like the Epic Edition, the Jbuds are lovely to look at, with an unusual design that allows them to nestle in the are just right – though it does make them a little fiddly to get out of the case. And the case itself, while functional, feels less robust and (naturally) expensive than their pricier cousins. One element I really liked was that if you turn the pillbox over, there’s a tiny USB-C wire attached that you can plug straight into a plug-head to charge them.

As with most JLab Products they integrate with the pp for mobile and PC, allowing you to alter preset EQ settings to get the sound just right. The 10mm drivers do a solid job of delivering crisp, clear audio across a wide range of musical genres – while they were also great at delivering game audio when paired with the Steam Deck.

The noise cancelling is also very good. As with many mid-range in-ear buds the ANC does suffer from a little inconsistency, and there is some minimal sound-leaking – but for what they are and what they cost, the ANC on offer here is great. I often use ANC buds while at work or when writing in my busy, 6-person household, and they held up very well. There are three settings out of the box (which can be adjusted in the app): on, off, or pass-through, and switching them is done by long-pressing on the JLab logo on the bud itself.

Overall the Jbuds ANC3 is a great product at an affordable price. My only real complaint is the fiddliness of the design when removing them fro the box, but it’s a minor negative compared to the positives of the ANC, sound quality, and convenience.