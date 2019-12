Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair is free to download on the Epic Games Store for the next 24 hours. As part of their 12 Days of Free Games promotion, the game is free to download until January 01, 2020, at 4pm GMT. We loved Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair here at God is a Geek, and you can check out our review of the game here.

Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair is out now on PC, PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch.