Darksiders 2, Darksiders: Warmastered edition and Steep are free on Epic Games Store

As the final part of their 12 Days of Free Games promotion, Darksiders 2, Darksiders: Warmastered edition and Steep are now free for 7 days on the Epic Games Store. All titles are free now to download and will remain free until January 9, 2020 at 4pm GMT. If you’re not familiar with the games on offer, you can check out our reviews for Darksiders and Darksiders 2. Our Steep review can be found here.

Darksiders: Warmastered Edition is out now on PC, PS4 and Xbox One.

Darksiders 2 is out now for PC, PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch.

Steep is out now on PC, PS4 and Xbox One.