Crystal Dynamics announce that Marvel’s Avengers delayed until September

Crystal Dynamics has today announced that Marvel’s Avengers has been delayed until September 4, 2020. The news comes after the announcement that Final Fantasy VII remake has also been delayed, another Square Enix published game.

Originally scheduled for release on May 15 this year, it’ll now be postponed so the team can work on “fine tuning and polishing,” promising it’ll be “worth the wait.” Only time will tell if the wait will be worth it, as fans have already been waiting long enough to see the game reach the light of day.