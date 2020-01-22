Descenders is heading to PS4 and Switch

Sold Out have announced they are partnering with No More Robots to bring a physical release of Descenders to PS4 and Switch. The plan is to release the physical version alongside the digital version this Spring.

If you haven’t heard of Descenders it’s a downhill mountain biking game with procedurally generated worlds. Any mistakes you make on the downhill trek do come with consequences. Just like in real life!

There are a few game features you’ll be treated to on release like:

A Modern Take on an Extreme Sport

Procedurally generated worlds

Freestyle bike controls

Rogue-Bike: Everytime you play you have the option of earning special mutators to help you with whichever way you decide to play

Build your Rep: The online rep system will help you show off and earn new bikes and clothes

Fully licensed soundtrack

“We’re extremely excited to work with Sold Out on the retail releases for Descenders,” said Mike Rose, Company Director at No More Robots. “Our players have been begging us for a physical release for a while now, so getting to work with Sold Out on a worldwide retail release is essentially fulfilling a long-standing dream for all of us.”

“Descenders is an awesome fast-paced game which players love on digital platforms, so we’re thrilled to be partnering with No More Robots to release the physical editions on PS4 and Nintendo Switch at retail,” added Garry Williams, CEO of Sold Out.