Disintegration Beta Coming Next Week

Private Division has released a trailer for V1 Interactive’s new shooter Disintegration, announcing the dates for this month’s multiplayer beta.

From Marcus Lehto, the co-creator of Halo, Disintegration is a futuristic shooter which sees you piloting armed Gravcycles while commanding your own team on the ground. Although the full game will offer a single player story campaign, this beta will test the multiplayer’s technical limitations and it will kick off next week.

The closed beta times are as follows:

Tuesday, January 28th – 16.00 until 19.59 GMT

Wednesday, January 29th – 16.00 until 19.59 GMT

The Disintegration Closed Multiplayer Technical Beta will begin on January 28th on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC via Steam. The open beta will begin on January 31st.