Disintegration Story Trailer Reveals June Release Date

May 7, 2020
 

V1 Interactive and Private Division have announced the release date for unique strategic shooter Disintegration, with an impressively dramatic story trailer.

Players command Romer Shoal, an incredibly-skilled Gravcycle pilot, who leads a small band of outlaws to fight back against an overwhelming Rayonne force. Over the course of a thrilling single-player campaign, players will control a Gravcycle loaded with weaponry, leading Romer and his team across a series of diverse missions packed with action, explosions, and plot twists, to beat back the Rayonne forces and give the last vestiges of humanity hope to prevail.

Disintegration is a blend of first-person shooter and real-time strategy, from the mind of Marcus Lehto, co-creator of Halo.

It releases digitally on June 16th 2020, for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC.

Gary Bailey