Dying Light 2 delayed to an unspecified date

Techland has announced today that their upcoming zombie sequel Dying Light 2 has been delayed. The game originally had a vague “Spring 2020” release window, but this has now been put back, with no new launch window specified. In an official announcement, Techland confirmed this was because they “need more development time to fulfill our vision”.

You can read the full quote below:

We’re pretty hyped here at GIAG for it, so the fact that Dying Light 2 is delayed is a little disappointing. However, if it gives Techland time to truly realise their vision for that game, in all it’s world-building, zombie-crushing detail, then that wait will be worth it.

Dying Light 2 is launching on PC, PS4 and Xbox One.