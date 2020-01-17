The Elder Scrolls Online Expands Again in 2020 With Greymoor

The Elder Scrolls Online is a funny thing, really. It’s an excellent MMORPG that remains popular, despite not really being talked about as much as it deserves.

Zenimax Online Studios aims to change that, as it unveiled the latest expansion in the online RPG, The Elder Scrolls Online: Greymoor. Not only that, it marks the start of a year-long chapter, The Dark Heart of Skyrim. Check out the impressive CG trailer:

Greymoor opens up a whole new area in The Elder Scrolls Online, with Western Skyrim, home of the Nords, and Blackreach cavern, which you may remember from The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim. Blackreach expands upon what we’ve seen before, as it leads to the secrets of the Dark Heart of Skyrim.

This year-long chapter will take place in four parts throughout 2020, beginning with a free prologue quest that everyone can take part in, followed by the premium content of the Harrowstorm dungeon DLC, then Greymoor in May (on PC, with consoles following in June), another dungeon DLC in Q3 and finally, story DLC in Q4.

This is apparently one of the “darkest stories yet” in The Elder Scrolls Online, but heroes like Lyris Titanborn will appear again, sparking hope with House Ravenwatch, as you battle the vampiric threat.

New worlds events and gameplay systems will come into play during 2020, as players group together to quell the magical Harrowstorms appearing throughout Western Skyrim. There is also the new Antiquities system, as you discover lost artifacts from all over Tamriel, excavating them to uncover Tamriel’s history and unlock new rewards.

The Elder Scrolls Online: Greymoor will bring the biggest adventure yet, arriving on PC on May 18th, with Xbox One and PlayStation 4 players joining in on June 2nd.