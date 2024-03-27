The Elder Scrolls Online: Scions of Ithelia DLC out now

Bethesda has just released The Elder Scrolls Online: Scions of Ithelia DLC on console, along with a free base game update for all players. Out now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One, the DLC features two dungeons, Oathsworn Pit and Bedlam Veil, where players can earn unique rewards that include new collectibles, achievements, and item sets.

Players can read all about the two new dungeons on the official website. The Elder Scrolls Online: Scions of Ithelia DLC was released on PC earlier this month, but players can now get ready for the upcoming Gold Road Chapter on console by venturing forth and seeing what the Oathsworn Pit and Bedlam Veil have to offer.

You can watch The Elder Scrolls Online: Scions of Ithelia DLC console trailer below:

“The Oathsworn Pit is where Malacath’s devotees train in various combat styles and learn to follow the Code of Mauloch,” explains Helena Wachhaus, one of ESO’s Writer-Designers. “The Oathsworn recently welcomed a group of Wood Elves to the pit, but the newcomers betrayed their trust. It’s up to the players to deal out Malacath’s vengeance and rescue what remains of the Oathsworn before they’re all killed.”

Helena Wachhaus also talks about Bedlam Veil on the ESO website. “Think of it [Bedlam Veil] as a sort of storehouse where Fa-Nuit-Hen keeps treasures, memories, and all the unused materials of creation that do not make an appearance in the arenas. It isn’t visited very frequently, so Fa-Nuit-Hen’s interest is piqued when a cult known as the Blind Path start rooting around in there, and they need capable warriors to help them stop the cult from getting what they want.”

The Elder Scrolls Online: Scions of Ithelia is available now for PC, Xbox Series S|X, PS4, and PlayStation 5.