Fallout 4 PS5 and Xbox Series X|S update coming on April 25th

Bethesda has announced a date for the PS5 and Xbox Series S|X update for Fallout 4 on its official blog, and it’s coming at the end of the month on April 25th.

The free update will basically bring the game to the latest consoles with a native version of the game, offering quality and performance options as well “stability improvements and fixes”. Bethesda says the update will enable players to “experience up to 60 FPS and increased resolutions”. The publisher added that players on PS4 and Xbox One will also get an update that includes “stability improvements, login and quest fixes”.

PC players need not feel left out, however, as an update is also coming for that version. The blog post says “experience Fallout 4 on your next-generation PC with widescreen and ultra-widescreen support, as well as fixes to Creation Kit and a variety of quest updates”, adding “Players with PC versions of Fallout 4 on Steam, Microsoft Store and GOG will receive stability, mods and bug fixes. For Japanese and Chinese language players on PC, Bethesda.net login issues have been resolved, fixing access to mods”.

Perhaps more excitingly, however, is the fact that the game will be Deck Verified when this update hits, meaning it should play pretty well on Steam Deck, for people like myself, who love that little machine. Oh and also the game is coming to Epic Games Store as well.

On top of that, the update includes creation club items: “Enclave Remnants brings the Pre-War cabal, The Enclave, into the Fallout 4 storyline. In this new quest, “Echoes of the Past,” can you stop The Enclave from spreading their dangerous ideology and gaining a foothold in the Commonwealth?”

Bethesda says that “Along with workshop items and the Enclave Colonel uniform, we are including the following previously released Creation Club content”, as follows:

Enclave Weapon Skins

Enclave Armor Skins

Tesla Cannon

Hellfire Power Armor

X-02 Power Armor

Heavy Incinerator

Fallout 4 is out now for PC, PS4, and Xbox One.