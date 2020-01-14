Epic Store to extend its free weekly game offer throughout 2020

Today, it’s been announced that the Epic Games Store will continue to give away a free game every week throughout 2020. Not only that, but some interesting figures have been revealed to show just how far the platform has come.

At present, there’re currently 108 million customers on the Epic Game Store, and they’ve spent a whopping £680 million dollars on games. 73 free games have been given away, and they’ve been claimed over 200 million times. In a blog post, the store plan to “lead the way in open and developer-friendly store terms,” with support for developer and publisher pay systems, 88% revenue sharing, and more.

Epic is also working on making cross-play more prominent, with online play across PC, Mac, PlayStation, Xbox, Switch, iOS, and Android. Dauntless will be the first third-party game with Epic-powered support for PC, PS4, Xbox, and Switch.