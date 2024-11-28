Dauntless “Awakening” adds cross-play, Steam version, is coming December 5th

Phoenix Labs has announced Awakening for Dauntless, saying it’s the biggest update for the game yet, adding cross-play, among numerous features.

Among other things, Dauntless will be available on Steam, which is a first, on the same date: December 5th. The developer adds that: “Dauntless: Awakening will be available on all platforms with cross progression, allowing players old and new to seamlessly continue their adventures across console, Epic Games, and Steam. The first season, Dauntless: Awakening, kicks off the new era, with a host of new content. Additional seasons are already in the works, bringing regular waves of fresh content, challenges, and rewards for Slayers to enjoy.”

Check out a new trailer showcasing the update, below:

Headlining the update is the newest Behemoth, Karkonos created in collaboration with the Dauntless community. This epic encounter takes place in the haunting Twilight’s Domain hunting ground, where players can earn parts to craft the coveted Brineguard Armour Set. Dauntless: Awakening introduces 18 new weapons, seven of which are unlocked through early quests, including the Silver Sword and Golden Claws. Plus an additional 11 weapons are earned via Weapon Tokens, which are earned in weekly challenges and both the free and paid tracks of the new Hunt Pass. Every weapon has a unique special ability, can be powered up to Level 60, and has 25 unlockable Talents including boosts to special, active, and passive abilities. To aid players in levelling up their weapons they will be able to equip both a weapon and subweapon, with both gaining equal XP. This update is the culmination of player feedback and innovation, shaped in part by insights gathered during the closed beta, bringing new challenges, rewards, and adventures to Slayers around the world.

Full details on the update are available at the official blog.

Dauntless is out now for PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox.