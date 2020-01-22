Fans of God is a Geek game of the year A Plague Tale rejoice, as Focus Home Interactive and Blackbird Interactive partner on a new game. The publisher has gone from strength to strength over recent years, publishing A Plague Tale, Greedfall and World War Z to name a few.

Blackbird Interactive are an independent studio, known for their Homeworld RTS games. They are currently working on Homeworld 3, as well as a new IP as part of this partnership – which Focus seem delighted with.

“We are delighted to bring Blackbird on board the Focus flagship as we continue to invest in new and innovative games that will delight players for years to come. It’s also fantastic to be able to reveal this game in full at PAX East 2020, the premiere gaming culture convention running yearly in Boston, Massachusetts.”

I’ll definitely be keeping my eyes peeled for the new game at PAX East.