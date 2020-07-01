A Plague Tale: Innocence has hit 1 million sales milestone

It’s always nice to hear when a lesser known title exceeds expectations. In an industry of multi million dollar budgets, it’s often difficult for a smaller developer to grab the attention of the messes. Add Focus Home Interactive and Asobo Studio to the list of success stories, as A Plague Tale: Innocence has hit 1 million sales.

“The entire team at Asobo Studio is extremely proud of the path A Plague Tale: Innocence has taken in one year, with Focus Home Interactive by our side,” announced David Dedeine, Chief Creative Office and Co-Founder of Asobo Studio. “Every day more and more players are discovering the story of Amicia and Hugo, which is for us the greatest source of motivation. We can’t wait to bring other adventures and strong emotional experiences!”

John Bert, Chief Operating Officer at Focus Home Interactive, declared,“It’s a testament to the talent of both our teams that we have achieved this important milestone. It has always been a great pleasure to work with the team at Asobo Studio, and we are proud to continue our partnership with another ambitious upcoming title. These brilliant results only strengthen our resolve to keep working with such talented partners to deliver the most unique and exciting games on the market.”

It’s great to hear that the God is a Geek GOTY of 2019 has been discovered by so many people. The horror of the swarms of rats filling filling the French landscape, and the story of brother and sister taking on the world is simply astounding, and it’s even available on Xbox GamePass if you’re not one of the million who’ve tried it yet.