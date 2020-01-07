New Red Dead Online content adds new clothing and Moonshiner bonuses

Rockstar has kicked off the new year with a swathe of new additions for their sprawling multiplayer Western Red Dead Online. Firstly, the Wheeler, Rawson and Co. Catalogue has a selection of new items for sale starting this week. These include permanent additions like the Rivera Hooded Tunic, McCrum Pants, the Palma and Baldock Hats, Kelley Boots and Pico Sandals. The Boutell Hat and Leavitt Jacket are also now available in stores, though only for a limited time.
This week’s Featured Free Aim Series puts all of the Capture game-modes in the limelight. This includes Hostile Territory, Overrun, Plunder, Spoils of War and Up in Smoke. Whether you’re territorial by nature or a daredevil looking to deliver goods deep into the heart of enemy turf, it’s time to mount up and show what you’ve got.
Also, aspiring bootleggers who reach Moonshiner Rank 3 before January 13th will receive an exclusive colorway of Kelley Boots. You can visit the Benefits section to pick up the Reward. Plus, earn 500 Moonshiner Role XP by flavoring any Batch of Moonshine, which can fetch a higher price when selling to buyers in the market for your recipe. Selling any Batch of Medium-strength shine this week will also land you a 30% discount on any Norfolk Roadster Horse, which you can pick up in the Benefits section.
Those yet to cut their teeth in the moonshining business can take 25% off the cost of all Moonshiner Shack Properties and Property Relocations; meanwhile, Traders can take 40% off Novice and Promising Trader Role Items, such as the Stew Pot and Medium Delivery Wagon.
Red Dead Online is out now for PC, PS4, Xbox One and Google Stadia