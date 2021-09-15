Red Dead Online Rewards include a free Collector’s map, new discounts & more

Rockstar has released details of this week’s Red Dead Online Rewards. The frontier is booming with opportunities for Collectors this week, beginning with a free Collector’s Map, plus double bonuses for discovering Collectibles and on all Collector Set Sales.

Red Dead Online Rewards

Weekly Collection Completion Bonuses. A Reward for 2,000 Club XP and an Offer for 40% off a Novice or Promising Collector Role Item.

A Reward for 2,000 Club XP and an Offer for 40% off a Novice or Promising Collector Role Item. Double RDO$ on all A Land of Opportunities Missions.

on all A Land of Opportunities Missions. Double XP in this Week’s Featured Series. Hardcore Gun Rush Teams, whether players win or lose.

Hardcore Gun Rush Teams, whether players win or lose. New Discounts. 5 Gold Bars off the Collector’s Bag, 40% off all Pistols, Collector’s Maps, the Pennington Field Shovel, and the Metal Detector, plus 30% off all Collector Role Outfits, the Rafferty Eyepatch, Double Bandoliers, and all Criollo Horses.

5 Gold Bars off the Collector’s Bag, 40% off all Pistols, Collector’s Maps, the Pennington Field Shovel, and the Metal Detector, plus 30% off all Collector Role Outfits, the Rafferty Eyepatch, Double Bandoliers, and all Criollo Horses. Double RDO$ and Role XP on all Collector Set Sales, plus Double Role XP for discovering Collectibles.

on all Collector Set Sales, plus Double Role XP for discovering Collectibles. Free Collector’s Map. For all Collectors that play this week.

For all Collectors that play this week. Prime Gaming Benefits. Players that connect to Prime Gaming before September 28 will receive a Reward for a free Vitalism Studies Pamphlet and an Offer for half off an Established or Distinguished Naturalist Role Item of their choice.

Red Dead Online is available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Google Stadia and PC. These Red Dead rewards are available this week.