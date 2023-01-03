Red Dead Online players can get extra rewards for all of January

Red Dead Online players are in luck, because Rockstar has announced a fresh set of opportunities that offers extra rewards for the game.

These role bonuses are split across the entire month of January, and across all manner of disciplines, as follows:

2X RDO$ and XP on Trader and Moonshiner Sales

Booze and blankets are hot commodities this time of year, with seasonal weather and celebratory gatherings still in full swing. Supply valuable Goods as a Trader or indulgent libations as a Moonshiner through January 30 to pocket Double Rewards on all successful sales.

3X RDO$ and XP on Collector and Naturalist Free Roam Events

To be in search of the unknown is the adventure of a lifetime. The world is rife with untouched gems and undiscovered mysteries, and no one knows this better than Collectors and Naturalists — who will receive 3X RDO$ and XP on Condor Egg, Salvage, Legendary Animal Tagging, and Protect Legendary Animal Free Roam Events through the end of the month.

2X RDO$, Gold and XP on the Il Sovrano Blood Money Opportunity

Blood, sweat, and tears are often prerequisites to acquiring valuable treasure, and the Il Sovrano Diamond is no exception. The most skilled of crooks have tried to get their hands on it and failed, but for those that are successful there will be a bounty of rewards, including 2X RDO$, Gold and XP.

4X XP on Gang Hideouts

Restore law and order to towns rife with crime and injustice by taking out cowardly miscreants flush with cash in Gang Hideouts across the map to earn 4X XP through January 30.

But that’s not all. Rockstar has sent over the list of weekly role bonuses for Red Dead Online, as well as the month-long incentives:

Jan 3 – Jan 9:

Players who have maxed out their Naturalist Role Rank, or who gain 5 Naturalist Role Levels, will receive an offer for 50% off an Established or Distinguished Naturalist Role Item

Sample a Legendary Animal to receive the black and white version of the Sobol Hat

Naturalists looking to get into the Collector Role can complete the Wildlife Photography Free Roam Event to receive an Offer for 5 Gold Bars off the Collector’s Bag

Jan 10 – 16:

Players who have maxed out their Collector Role Rank, or who gain 5 Collector Role Levels, will receive an Offer for 40% off an Established or Distinguished Collector Role Item

Collectors who return a complete Weekly Collection to Madam Nazar will receive the black and brown version of the Fernwater Coat

Collectors interested in becoming a Trader can complete the Salvage Collector Free Roam Event to receive an Offer for 5 Gold Bars off the Butcher’s Table

Jan 17 – Jan 23:

Players who have maxed out their Trader Role Rank, or who gain 5 Trader Role Levels, will receive an Offer for 40% off an Established or Distinguished Trader Role Item

Complete a Trader Sale to receive a Reward of 25 free Trader Goods

Complete the Trade Route Free Roam Event to receive an Offer for 5 Gold Bars off the Moonshine Shack

Jan 24 – Jan 30:

Players who have maxed out their Moonshiner Role Rank, or who gain 5 Moonshiner Role Levels, will receive an Offer for 40% off an Established or Distinguished Moonshiner Role Item

Destroy 3 Revenue Agent Blockades to receive blue McCrum Pants

Complete 2 Free Roam Events this week to receive an Offer for 5 Gold Bars off the Bounty Hunter License

Month Long Incentives: Jan 3 – Jan 30

Log in to receive Rewards for Weight Gain and Weight Loss Tonics, and 25 Capitale

Complete any Clearing House Crime to receive the Inglett Scarf in blue

Complete a Legendary Bounty this month to receive a Gold Bar and a free Civil War Battlefield Treasure Map

Lastly, if you head to the tailor, the community outfit (above) designed by TRagnarkXP can be grabbed, including the Porter Jacket, Everyday Shirt (male) or Wide Collar Shirtwaist (female), Studded Pants, and Parson Boots (male) or Homestead Boots (female).

Red Dead Online is available now for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S|X.