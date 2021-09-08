New in Red Dead Online: Double Rewards in Call to Arms and more

Rockstar Games has revealed what’s new in Red Dead Online this week. Lucrative profits await as Call to Arms is doling out Double Rewards all week long, while the latest login bonuses will aid in keeping players in tip-top shape. Plus, today also marks the debut of The Quick Draw Club No. 3 featuring a swath of special bonuses and rare items.

New in Red Dead Online this week

Double RDO$ and XP in Call to Arms

Login Bonuses. All players will receive 3 Special Snake Oils and 3 Potent Bitters when playing this week

Weapon Modification Bonus. 25 Buckshot Incendiary Shotgun Shells and 200 rounds of Express Revolver Ammo, for all players that purchase a weapon modification this week

Double RDO$ in all Free Roam Missions, plus more Capitale when looting the fallen in Gang Hideouts, Blood Money Crimes, and Free Roam Missions

New Discounts. 5 Gold Bars off the Bounty Hunter License, 50% off all Spurs, 40% off all Stirrups, Ammo, and Breton Horses, plus 30% off all Role Pamphlets

Returning Outlaw Pass Items. The Zapatero outfit as worn by Javier Escuella, and the Bandit Mask and Blue Enamel Inlay Material, are now available to purchase

Bonuses for Quick Draw Club No. 1 and No. 2 members who purchase the third installment this week: A Reward for 25 Capitale and 10 Fast Travel Rewards (delivered within 72 hours of purchase)

Prime Gaming Benefits. Players that connect to Prime Gaming before September 28 will receive a Reward for a free Vitalism Studies Pamphlet and an Offer for half off an Established or Distinguished Naturalist Role Item of their choice

The Quick Draw Club No. 3 is now available, with 25 ranks of rewards that include the Layham Jacket, a new Knife Variant, 25 Gold Bars to recoup its full cost and more, plus a Reward for The Halloween Pass 2 for free will be earned by players who purchase all four installments of The Quick Draw Club

Red Dead Online is available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Google Stadia and PC. These Red Dead Online rewards are available this week.