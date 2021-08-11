New Red Dead Online update brings Call to Arms

The new content just keeps coming to Red Dead Redemption 2‘s multiplyer mode, and the next Red Dead Online update brings Call to Arms with it. This new mode sees you and your cowpoke friends taking down waves of enemies for some tasty rewards, and is available now.

“In Call to Arms, you and your allies have been recruited to protect various locations from up to 10 waves of incoming enemies. Arrange and position yourselves around the map to help defend Blackwater, Fort Mercer, Valentine, Strawberry, and MacFarlane’s Ranch from invasions.

First, check your Camp Lockbox for a Telegram from ”J.” Call to Arms will then become available to launch at any time by selecting the requisite Telegram in your Satchel.

If you decide to take up arms and protect the local populaces from an onslaught, fighting for your life and others’ will reward 3X RDO$, XP, and Gold to all brave volunteers. You’ll also receive an Offer for 30% off any Novice or Promising Role Item within 72 hours.”

As well Call to Arms, this new update also brings with it a new elusive contract. If you don’t mind a bit of dirty work, you could really boost your bank account.

“Around these parts, Leviticus Cornwall’s name is synonymous with prosperity. So much so that his deep pockets have made him fair game to undesirables and brigands state-wide. The Cornwall Contract is a series of Crimes targeting the notorious magnate, tasking you with causing a distraction in order to infiltrate the heart of Cornwall Kerosene & Tar in the Heartlands to procure Capitale notes on behalf of Guido Martelli.

You’ll also need to sneak around the Saint Denis docks to find and steal Capitale from one of the richest men in the five states. Expect to get your hands very dirty along the way.”