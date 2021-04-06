Wilderness Rewards hit Red Dead Online this week

Rockstar is celebrating the great outdoors this week, with Naturalist Bonuses and Rewards in Red Dead Online.

Make the most of your next excursion with a complimentary care package featuring 3 Potent Herbivore Bait, 3 Potent Predator Bait, and 3 Special Lake Lures for all players. And those yet to answer Mother Nature’s call can take 5 Gold Bars off the retail cost of the Naturalist’s Sample Kit.

Whether they be fresh-faced or seasoned, all Naturalists will take home double the cash and XP on all Sample Sales this week. Sampling any Legendary Animal will land you 100 Sedative Varmint Rifle rounds and 5 Animal Revivers with which to sedate and rejuvenate your targets.

Should your animal documentation equipment need an upgrade, make sure to complete a round of Wildlife Photographer: you’ll receive an Offer for 40% off the cost of the Advanced Camera if you do.

Bring your pelts into Gus Macmillan for him to turn into Garments and Trinkets alike — craft any item at Gus’ Store to get an Offer good for half off any Outfit below Rank 15.

Angler Bonuses

Toss your lure, kick your feet up, and enjoy the benefits of a day on the lake. There’s 2X RDO$ and XP on all Free Roam Fishing Challenges, which are occurring more frequently this week. Plus, visiting the Butcher to offload any fish will earn you 50% extra cash on all sales.

Discounts

In addition to the discount on the Sample Kit mentioned above, Naturalists can take an extra 30% off a range of items this week, including: all of Harriet’s Tonics, Novice and Promising Naturalist Items, all items in Gus’ Store, and the Elephant Rifle.

Elsewhere, anglers can take 40% off the price of the Fishing Rod, all Fishing Lures, and all Hats — don’t forget to keep your scalp safe out there in the sun.

Prime Gaming Benefits

Red Dead Online players who connect their Rockstar Games Social Club account to Prime Gaming will receive Rewards for:

A free Bounty Hunter License

An Award for the Trimmed Amethyst Bounty Wagon Livery

In addition, players who connect to Prime Gaming before April 12 will receive Offers for 30% off select Multi-Class Horses and Horse Care Pamphlets available for purchase from the Fence, and 40% off any Saddle available at the Stables.

Red Dead Online is available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Google Stadia and PC.