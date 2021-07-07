Red Dead Online: Bonuses for all Showdown Modes and A Land of Opportunities

To gear up for the launch of the new Red Dead Online: Blood Money update on July 13, Rockstar Games have new special bonuses in Red Dead Online all this week. These include 2X RDO$ and XP on all Showdown Modes and A Land of Opportunities.

Winning in any Showdown Mode this week will earn players a Reward for 30% off an Ability Card Upgrade. Completing “Kill Them, Each and Every One” from A Land of Opportunities will earn you a Reward for a free Treasure Map. Moonshiners above Rank 100 who win any Showdown Mode will also receive an Offer for 3 Gold Bars off any Moonshine Bar Theme.

Long tenured Red Dead Online players that are Rank 100 or above will receive an Offer for 50% off a select Weapon, while everybody who purchases a weapon modification this week will get an Offer for 40% off a select Revolver as well as 200 Express Revolver Ammo. Plus all Weapon and Pamphlet Rank requirements at the Fence have been lifted this week.

Discounts

40% off all Ability Cards

30% off all Turkoman Horses

40% off all Weapon Crafting Pamphlets

30% off all Sniper Rifles

30% off all Shotguns

40% off all Weapons at the Fence

30% off all Bandoliers

30% off all Hats

Prime Gaming Benefits

Red Dead Online players who connect their Rockstar Games Social Club account to Prime Gaming before August 2 will receive Rewards for a free Saddle, 2 free Treasure Maps, and an Offer for 40% off the Fast Travel Post.

