Collector bonuses in Red Dead Online, plus details on next update.

Rockstar Games has released details of this week’s Red Dead Online Collector Bonuses. Players are set to score a variety of bonuses in their search for treasure across the frontier, while teamwork will pay Double Rewards in the latest Featured Series.

1.5X RDO$ on all sales of complete Collectible Sets, Plus Double Role XP for discovering Collectibles.

of complete Collectible Sets, Plus Double Role XP for discovering Collectibles. Double RDO$ and XP on this week’s Featured Series, featuring four-team versions of modes such as: Hostile Territory, Name Your Weapon, Plunder, and Team Shootout.

on this week’s Featured Series, featuring four-team versions of modes such as: Hostile Territory, Name Your Weapon, Plunder, and Team Shootout. Three free Tarot Cards for all Collectors, and a Reward for 1,000 Collector XP for Collectors under Rank 20.

for all Collectors, and a Reward for 1,000 Collector XP for Collectors under Rank 20. A free Collector’s Map and 2 Treasure Maps for all Collectors who either gain more than 5 Ranks, or are above Rank 15.

for all Collectors who either gain more than 5 Ranks, or are above Rank 15. A Reward for a free Hat (up to Rank 15) for anyone who wins a mode in the Featured Series this week.

(up to Rank 15) for anyone who wins a mode in the Featured Series this week. 5 Gold Bars off the Collector’s Bag from Madam Nazar.

the Collector’s Bag from Madam Nazar. New Discounts: 40% off the Pennington Field Shovel, the Horse Lantern, the Metal Detector, the Refined Binoculars, and all Gunbelts, plus 30% off all Collector’s Role Outfits, all Criollo Horses, and the Águila Machete.

40% off the Pennington Field Shovel, the Horse Lantern, the Metal Detector, the Refined Binoculars, and all Gunbelts, plus 30% off all Collector’s Role Outfits, all Criollo Horses, and the Águila Machete. New Prime Gaming Benefits: Players that connect to Prime Gaming before July 5th will receive a Reward for a free Emote, plus Offers for 30% off the Bar Expansion and a Novice or Promising Moonshiner Item.

The next update for Red Dead Online also arrives this summer, featuring the ability to rob homesteads and new avenues for personal enrichment, without the need for upfront expenditure. Plus an all-new membership rewards club.

Red Dead Online is available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Google Stadia and PC. These Red Dead Online Collector bonuses are available this week.