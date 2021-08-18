Double rewards and more in Red Dead Online this week

Rockstar Games has announced this week’s rewards in Red Dead Online. Camp and Homestead robberies across Red Dead Online’s frontier are more lucrative than ever before, with Double RDO$ and XP in Blood Money’s Clearing House and Dirty Money, Dirty Deeds. In addition, you can access a new Special Care Package and free emotes for High and Low Honor. Players will be rewarded simply by logging in this week.

More highlights from today’s news include:

Double RDO$ and XP on Camp and Homestead robberies. Including Clearing House and Dirty Money, Dirty Deeds. Plus an offer for 30% off a Revolver for completing either mission (awarded within 72 hours).

Including Clearing House and Dirty Money, Dirty Deeds. Plus an offer for 30% off a Revolver for completing either mission (awarded within 72 hours). Free Emotes for Low and High Honor players. Players Ranked 100+ with Low Honor this week will unlock the You vs. Me Emote and players Rank 100+ players with High Honor and maintain it this week through August 23 will unlock the Jovial Laugh Emote.

Players Ranked 100+ with Low Honor this week will unlock the You vs. Me Emote and players Rank 100+ players with High Honor and maintain it this week through August 23 will unlock the Jovial Laugh Emote. Free Roam Mission Bonus. Players who complete any Free Roam Mission will be rewarded a select pair of gloves up to Rank 15 (awarded within 72 hours).

Players who complete any Free Roam Mission will be rewarded a select pair of gloves up to Rank 15 (awarded within 72 hours). Special Care Package. Playing at any point this week will get you 3 Potent Health Cures and 3 Special Miracle Tonics, available at the Post Office or in your Camp Lockbox.

Playing at any point this week will get you 3 Potent Health Cures and 3 Special Miracle Tonics, available at the Post Office or in your Camp Lockbox. Quick Draw Club Benefits. Owners of The Quick Draw Club No. 1 who purchase the second installment by August 23 will receive RDO$300 and 2,000 Character XP. In addition, purchasing all four installments of The Quick Draw Club will net a Reward to claim the upcoming Halloween Pass 2 for free.

Owners of The Quick Draw Club No. 1 who purchase the second installment by August 23 will receive RDO$300 and 2,000 Character XP. In addition, purchasing all four installments of The Quick Draw Club will net a Reward to claim the upcoming Halloween Pass 2 for free. Discounts. 50% off all Consumables at the Doctor, 30% off all Multi Class Horses, the Fast Travel Post, all Throwable Weapons, all Bandanas, and all Cosmetic Role Items from Madam Nazar.

Prime Gaming rewards

Players who connect to Prime Gaming before August 30 will receive a Reward for a free Hat up to Rank 15, as well as Offers for 50% off the Rolling Block Rifle and 30% off select Camp Equipment from Wilderness Outfitters.

Red Dead Online is available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Google Stadia and PC. These Red Dead Online rewards are available this week.