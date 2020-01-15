Not Tonight: Take Back Control Edition launching on January 31

No More Robots and Panic Barn have today confirmed that Not Tonight: Take Back Control Edition will be coming to Nintendo Switch on January 31, 2020. Not Tonight is a satirical game set in the politically-charged fallout of a shambled Brexit in the UK. It feels very much like Papers, Please and sees you making decisions that affect the story. The Take Back Control edition of the game features the base game and the One Love DLC included.

Check out the tongue-in-cheek trailer for the game below:

Not Tonight is out now on PC, and launches on Nintendo Switch on January 31, 2020.