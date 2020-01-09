Pokémon Sword and Shield are getting an expansion pass

The Pokémon Company International and Nintendo have announced that Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield are getting new downloadable content this year.

The Pokémon Sword and the Pokémon Shield Expansion pass will contain The Isle of Armor and The Crown Tundra expansions, which will allow players to catch newly discovered Pokémon, enjoy two separate adventures, new clothing items and explore new areas in the Galar region.

The Isle of Armor expansion is scheduled for release by the end of June 2020, with The Crown Tundra slated for the autumn. The Pokémon Sword Expansion Pass and Pokémon Shield Expansion Pass, which includes both sets of content, will be available for pre-purchase from today – priced at £26.99. Players who purchase the Expansion Pass will receive special bonuses in the form of a Pikachu Uniform and one for Evee too, codes for which will be delivered to fans after they purchase the pass.

Speaking on the announcement Ohmori-san, Game Director at Game Freak said: “The Galar region in Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield was inspired by the United Kingdom. In the Expansion Pass, players will visit two brand new areas, the Isle of Armor and the Crown Tundra. The Isle of Armor is a location inspired by the Isle of Man, an island situated just off the coast of the United Kingdom, and the Crown Tundra is a snowy landscape inspired by Scotland.”

For more information on what is included in the Expansion Pass, including details of the new Pokémon, regions, outfits and more visit the Sword and Shield official site.