Samurai Shodown added to Anime Ascension 2020

Aksys Games has announced that Samurai Shodown will join the roster of featured titles at the fifth Anime Ascension tournament. Anime Ascension is held between February 14, 2020, to February 16, 2020, at the Atrium Hotel in Irvine, California. The roster also includes Guilty Gear Xrd REV2, BlazBlue Central Fiction, Under Night In-Birth Exe:Late[st], BlazBlue CrossTag Battle, Melty Blood Actress Again and Guilty Gear XX Accent Plus R.

Registration is open now and runs until February 1, 2020. through February 1st. For more information visit the official Anime Ascension home page.