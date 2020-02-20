Deliver Us The Moon is landing on PS4 and Xbox One

Deliver Us The Moon, from dev team KeokeN Interactive and publisher Wired Productions, is making its way to consoles. PS4 and Xbox One players will be able to get their hands on the Sci-Fi epic from April 24. Switch owners will need to wait a little longer as it’s scheduled for release in Summer 2020.

Originally released on PC back in October 2019, Deliver Us The Moon is set in an apocalyptic near-future. Earth’s resources are pretty much done so it’s off to pastures new amongst the stars. The release trailer, which gives much more detail than this quick blurb, can be found a scroll or two away.

You can already pick up a copy on Steam and GoG but console owners won’t have long to wait. Pre-orders are available now and come in Standard and Deluxe Editions. The Deluxe Edition includes the original soundtrack as well as a 100 page digital artbook. If you fancy that it’ll set you back £24.99/€29.99/$29.99.

Now, sit back and enjoy the below release trailer.