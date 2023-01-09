Deliver Us Mars new trailer counts down until February launch

In one last look before the February 2nd launch for Deliver Us Mars, a new trailer gives a glimpse of the environmental dangers facing Earth.

Deliver Us Mars is the sequel to the well received Deliver us the Moon, which came out in 2020, with the new game hitting PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X, and PC (Steam and Epic Games), and takes place in an alternate future setting. The team says that this trailer shows “why the mission at the heart of the story is the only way to save humanity”.

Set 10 years after the events of Deliver Us The Moon, protagonist Kathy Johanson’s goal in Deliver Us Mars is to retrieve the ARKs, powerful vessels that contain the technology to reverse climate change. Her motivation for traveling to the Red Planet, however, is complicated by the possibility that her long-lost father, Isaac, may still be alive. Players will ascend the cliffs of Mars, solve puzzles and explore in zero-G as they uncover the mystery of what happened to the ARKs’ previous inhabitants in this narrative-driven game. Deliver Us Mars will be available on all platforms for a suggested retail price of £24.99/$29.99/€29.99, while the PC-only Deluxe Edition featuring the base game and the original soundtrack will be available for a suggested retail price of £29.99/$34.99/€34.99. Players can pre-order any version of the game until launch and receive a 10% discount.

Regarding the 10% discount, it’s worth noting that on PlayStation systems, you’ll need to be a PlayStation Plus member to get that pre-order discount.

Deliver Us Mars is coming to PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X, and PC on February 2nd, 2023.