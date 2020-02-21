Kingdom Under Fire 2 receives third content update and free Steam weekend

Publisher Gameforge and developer Blueside have announced that their MMO and RTS hybrid Kingdom Under Fire 2 has received its third content update in the form of Grave of Time. The update includes new missions and a new raid, cool new equipment, mounts, and items, as well as improvements to the game thanks to community feedback. You can view the patch notes here.

To coincide with the new update, Kingdom Under Fire 2 will be available to play for free between February 20 and 24, and will be available with a discount of 50% until February 26 if you fancy continuing your journey after the free weekend.