Under a Rock trailer shows “Dodo Lore”

GameForge has announced Under a Rock, a new procedural open-world survival crafting game coming to PC and consoles, and it’ll feature Dodos as “one of the most helpful animals that you will encounter”.

The team says that “there will be no shortage of wonders to experience as Under a Rock’s world is filled with spine-tingling secrets to uncover and exotic, primitive creatures to befriend and tame (if you’re brave enough!)”.

Check out the new trailer, below:

Bright and bold, the Dodo’s multi-colored plumage makes it easy to spot in the game’s various biomes. However, their skittish nature makes them tough to catch, and you’ll need to tread slowly and carefully so as not to scare these poor birds off! Your patience will be rewarded, though, as they are the fastest mount you can acquire. Built for speed, Dodos can’t carry much at all, but it means you’ll zip through Under a Rock’s tropical forests, soft sandy beaches, and (potentially) treacherous plains quicker than you can imagine! And it’s not just traversal by foot (or claw?) either, as in Under a Rock, Dodos get around the whole inability to fly thing by gliding and drifting. Live life on the edge and jump from cliffs to soar through the air like a feather in the breeze. Perhaps their most adorable feature is their loyalty. Treat your Dodo with care and protect them during terrifying storms (where they’re prone to running away and seeking shelter), and these nervy birds will reward you with their impressive devotion. Dodos love to wear hats and armor, too, meaning you can coordinate outfits and roam the island in style – which may just be a cooler characteristic than being able to fly!

Here’s the key features for Under a Rock, from the press release:

Expect the Unexpected: Featuring procedural world generation, no two playthroughs of Under a Rock will be the same. A once-safe base could be riddled with danger the second time around, and you will need to stay on your toes to keep up

Featuring procedural world generation, no two playthroughs of Under a Rock will be the same. A once-safe base could be riddled with danger the second time around, and you will need to stay on your toes to keep up Don’t Judge a Book by its Cover: They may seem cute and cuddly, but some of these creatures sure pack a punch. Fight, tame, breed, and ride various creatures…or you can develop your cooking skills for nourishment and other potential benefits in efforts to survive various biomes, curses, diseases, and the forces of nature

They may seem cute and cuddly, but some of these creatures sure pack a punch. Fight, tame, breed, and ride various creatures…or you can develop your cooking skills for nourishment and other potential benefits in efforts to survive various biomes, curses, diseases, and the forces of nature It Builds Character: You can create your own unique looks with the in-game character creator, offering a variety of diverse customization options

You can create your own unique looks with the in-game character creator, offering a variety of diverse customization options A Not So Desert(ed) Island: Explore this mysterious island together with co-op multiplayer support for up to 10 players

Under a Rock is in development for Windows PC, Xbox Series S|X, and PlayStation 5.