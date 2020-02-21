Numskull games will bring Kickstarter hit Battle Axe to PC and consoles

It’s good to see more successful Kickstarters after the recent success of Wonderful 101. After smashing its £40,000 funding goal with a week left to go, Numskull games will bring Kickstarter hit Battle Axe to the PC, Switch and PS4.

The gorgeous top down hack and slash looks incredibly promising, and it’s looking likely that it will smash through its New Game+ stretch goal any day now. Everything about the upcoming game sounds really promising.

“- Veteran team: developed by a highly experienced small team, including designer Henk Nieborg (Lionheart, Shantae: Risky’s Revenge, Contra 4, Xeno Crisis), composer Manami Matsumae (Mega Man, Final Fight, Shovel Knight), and programmer Mike Tucker (Super House of Dead Ninjas, Xeno Crisis)

– Pixel art fun – an adventure for pixel art enthusiasts, with gorgeously designed characters and environments to enjoy with every frame

– Hack n’ slash adventure – classic gameplay will feel familiar yet revitalised,thanks to new gameplay elements, improved controls, detailed pixel art & animations, and a superb soundtrack by legendary composer Manamii Matsumae

– Inspired by the classics – inspired by genre classics like Gauntlet and Golden Axe

– Solo or co-op – choose from three highly-detailed heroes to embark with on your quest, playing alone or with a friend in local co-op”

It’s been a while since a Kickstarter campaign grabbed my attention this much, and I can’t wait to try it when it launches.