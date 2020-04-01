“Soulsvania” style Grimvalor launching on Switch in April

Finnish game studio Direlight has announced that Grimvalor will be coming to Nintendo Switch later this month.

Grimvalor is described as a hack-n-slash platformer in a 2.5D style. Watching the trailer it is clear there is a bit of a “soulsvania” style to it with fast-paced combat and fluid platforming.

Upon release Grimvalor will launch with a New Game+ mode that adds a re-imagined world and enemies and the Switch version will be the first platform to receive the updated version of the game.

The game will launch on 7 April for US$ 12.99 / £11.99 / 12.99 EURO / $AU 18.99. Pre-orders are live now.