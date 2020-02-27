Strategy game Immortal Realms: Vampire Wars launches in Xbox One Game Preview

Kalypso Media and developer Palindrome Interactive have today announced a new strategy IP.

Immortal Realms: Vampire Wars has released on Xbox One Game Preview. The Xbox Preview marks the first playtest of the console version ahead of the game’s full release later this year in the Spring.

This news follows the previous closed BETA on PC, which is available for all pre-purchase customers on Steam and the Kalypso Store.

In addition to the announcement of the launch, there is also news that the latest preview build of the game will be available to the press at GDC from March 18-20.

Both the Game Preview and Steam beta versions of the game arrive with a host of new updates and enhancements that improve gameplay. The updates include:

New battle maps for each biome

New mechanic – battle status effects that affect all armies on the battlefield

New mechanic – capture points, including watch towers and healing points

Lords will now earn skills as they level up

Buildings can be upgraded and now have four different visual variations depending on which upgrades have been applie

New province effects

New camera options in kingdom mode and fullscreen 2D map

At launch, Immportal Realms: Vampire Wars introduces the game’s challenging mix of empire management and turn-based strategy with the full Dracul campaign. The Nosfernus and Moroia campaigns will follow in updates during the run up to full release.