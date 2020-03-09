A free to play CoD battle royale, Warzone, is coming soon

Activision has announced that Warzone, a free to play battle royale inspired by Modern warfare, will launch on March 10.

It’s going to be pretty big with up to 150 players jumping into a map at once. Naturally the map will also be pretty big so there’ll be plenty to explore and uncover.

If you fancy getting your head around things before you jump into a live match, a training mode will be available. Just in case you need a refresher or want to hone your skills a little.

Warzone will be available on PC, PS4 and Xbox One.

That’s not all as there’s also an official trailer for you. Get yer eyes round that just below this.