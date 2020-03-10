Aksys Games reveals details of special edition Code: Realize ~Future Blessings~

Aksys Games has revealed details of the Day 1 Edition of Code: Realize ~Future Blessings~, which is coming to Nintendo Switch next month.

Included with the otome (interactive fiction) game there will be four new stories, and the special edition will contain a set of 8 large character cards, a mini soundtrack CD and an exclusive 2″ acrylic key chain of Sisi the dog.

~Future Blessings~ follows the main protagonist Cardia as she builds friendships with her companions that have helped her through her previous trials.

This game follows up on Code: Realize ~Guardian of Rebirth~ that launched on Switch last month.

Code: Realize ~Future Blessings~ will arrive on Switch on 23 April.