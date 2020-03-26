Burnout Paradise Remastered driving onto Switch this year

During the Nintendo Direct Livestream, EA has announced that the incredible Burnout Paradise Remastered will be coming to Switch consoles this year. The game will be fully optimised and enhanced with 60fps for the Switch release, including pinch-and-pull map control for ease of navigation. Along with the base game, players will be able to enjoy all eight add-on game packs released during the Year of Paradise, including the Cops and Robbers pack, Legendary Cars, Burnout Bikes, and Big Surf Island. There’ll also be new locations, challenges, and vehicles to discover.

“We want to give players more choice by delivering games they love to the platforms they want to play on,” said Steve Pointon, SVP, 3rd Party Content. “Burnout Paradise Remastered is a high-octane, action-packed experience for a whole new generation of players on the Nintendo Switch who can soon experience the excitement of an open world racing game anywhere, anytime.”