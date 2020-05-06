EA announce “upgradable” upcoming games for PS5 and Xbox Series X, plus an “EA HD title”

In EA’s latest financial reports reported by GamesRadar, it was announced that Electronic Arts’ upcoming slate of games will be free to upgrade on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X. Quite how this will work is unclear, as Sony hasn’t yet revealed any details on the matter, however, Microsoft has already laid out plans to have all Xbox games available to play on current and next gen.

They also mentioned that at least 14 of their games are still set to launch this year, including Command & Conquer Remastered for PC, Burnout Paradise Remastered for Nintendo Switch, Medal of Honor VR, and the usual array of sports titles. Apex Legends is looking likely to debut on the new consoles as well, due to a job listing on EA’s site for a Senior Rendering Engineer to “push next-gen platforms and the PC to their limits on Apex Legends.”

Finally, EA confirmed it was working on a HD remaster, but the details are currently sketchy on this. In the financial earnings report, it is simply referred to as “EA HD Title,” but that doesn’t stop us hoping for the Mass Effect trilogy returning to our consoles.