Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered is out now

In a surprise announcement from Activision, today sees the release of the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered. It is out today on PS4 and will release on other platforms later. If you plan on getting on another platform it is available for pre-purchase today.

The remaster features the full campaign with high def visuals with up to 4K res and HDR support on console. There is also uncapped framerates and ultrawide monitor support for PC.

The remaster also features improved texture resolution, revamped animation, remastered audio and more.

“Modern Warfare 2 campaign was incredible. We all remember the lasting impression the story left upon us. This campaign was very special and we thank Infinity Ward for creating such an amazing experience,” said Thomas Wilson, co-studio head, Beenox. “Restoring and remastering this campaign for a new generation of players was a labor of love for our team. We wanted to make sure that the feelings and power of the story was accurately represented with full high-definition visuals and the latest audio fidelity.”

For those who purchase Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered today there’s a couple of freebies. First is the Underwater Demo Team Classic Ghost Bundle for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare. This also includes the UDT Ghost Operator skin inspired by the ‘The Only Easy Day…Was Yesterday’ campaign level. You will also receive the two weapon blueprints, a weapon charm, new finishing move, voice quip, animated calling card, emblem and two battle pass tier skips, all of which can be used in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Call of Duty: Warzone.

Those that pre-purchase for other platforms will receive the Ghost Bundle and UDT Ghost Operator skin instantly.

There’s also an official release trailer for you to get yer eyes around just a scroll away.