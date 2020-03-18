At a time where some of us will need more entertainment, the new Humble Capcom Mega Bundle packs in the value and quality. Some of the greatest games of all time make up this Bundle, so without further ado here’s the list of games.

“Customers can pay just $1 or more for:

STRIDER™

Mega Man Legacy Collection

RESIDENT EVIL 2 – All In-game Rewards Unlock

Resident Evil Revelations 2 – Episode 1: Penal Colony

Customers who pay more than the average price will also get:

Mega Man X Legacy Collection

Resident Evil: Revelations 2 – Complete Season

Resident Evil 0 HD REMASTER

Resident Evil Revelations

50% off RESIDENT EVIL 2 Humble Store Coupon

50% off Devil May Cry 5 Humble Store Coupon

Customers who pay $20 or more will receive all of that plus:

Mega Man 11

Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection

Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen

Devil May Cry® 4 Special Edition

Resident Evil HD REMASTER

Dead Rising 4”

I could spend hours talking about how incredible so many of these games are. The Mega Man collections alone include 10 games that I replay regularly, not to mention the more recent Mega Man 11. All of the Resident Evil games in the bundle are also absolutely beloved. For $20 you could have enough games to last you the rest of the year.