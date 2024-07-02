Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster is coming in September

Capcom has announced more details for Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster, including a release date, and it’s this year.

First up, the big one: Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster is coming to PlayStation 5, Xbox Series S|X, and PC digitally on September 19th, 2024. It’ll include voiceover in nine different languages, 4K visuals, and have 3D audio support. Capcom also says that it’ll have an auto-save feature, and “various quality of life changes for improved playability”, which is pretty great to hear.

Check out the new announcement trailer, below:

One day, the peaceful town of Willamette, Colorado, found itself put under quarantine by the U.S. army. Frank West, a freelance journalist, smells a scoop and finds his way into the only shopping mall in town. Unfortunately, the mall had turned into a living hell, crawling with countless zombies. Help will arrive in 72 hours, so it’s up to him to find out the truth behind this incident before it’s too late! Use regular weapons like guns and baseball bats, or use daily household objects. Anything goes when it comes to survival! Rescue other survivors, and try out some new clothes while you’re at it.

As you might expect, it’ll be using RE engine, and Capcom says “All of the graphics, including the characters and environments, have been renewed, and greatly improved over the original”, adding that “character’s facial expressions, material textures, and blood spatter all look much more realistic”, and that “Overwhelming hordes of zombies fill the screen with completely remade graphics”.

Among the quality of life changes there is an “improved user interface” and “revamped controls”, though the developer says the gameplay of the original remains intact, but adds it’s now fully voiced for “improved immersion”.

