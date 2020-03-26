0 comments

Main Assembly’s Open Beta now available to everyone

by on March 26, 2020
 

Today, Team17 and Bad Yolk Games have announced that their robo-crafter game Main Assembly will be playable to everyone as an Open Beta via Steam. Along with the Beta’s announcement, Team17 has released a brand new tutorial video to help new players with the in-depth programming systems and wide range of tools available.

In Main Assembly, you take control of a drone who can design any robot or contraption you can think of. There’re single-player challenges, a Sandbox mode, and a multiplayer where you can collaborate with others online. There have already been two Closed Betas, and with a strong community already forming, there announcement is only going to bring others along for the ride.

Some of the main features of Main Assembly are:

  • Work individually or together online: master challenges, share your inventions and become inspired by endless possibilities
  • Advanced visual programming: Harness the power of Main Assembly’s visual programming language to set up unique controls for creations, and even automate them
  • Creative physics: Experience aerodynamics and witness the deformation of your robot creations whilst you fly, drift, spin and destroy
  • Freeform crafting: Let your imagination run wild when constructing any robot or contraption you like – no limitations!

Main Assembly is set for an Early Access release on Steam, Thursday 16th April 2020.

News

Bad Yolk GamesMain AssemblyOpen BetaTeam17

Chris White

Video games are cool. Don't let anybody tell you any different.