Main Assembly’s Open Beta now available to everyone

Today, Team17 and Bad Yolk Games have announced that their robo-crafter game Main Assembly will be playable to everyone as an Open Beta via Steam. Along with the Beta’s announcement, Team17 has released a brand new tutorial video to help new players with the in-depth programming systems and wide range of tools available.

In Main Assembly, you take control of a drone who can design any robot or contraption you can think of. There’re single-player challenges, a Sandbox mode, and a multiplayer where you can collaborate with others online. There have already been two Closed Betas, and with a strong community already forming, there announcement is only going to bring others along for the ride.

Some of the main features of Main Assembly are:

Work individually or together online: master challenges, share your inventions and become inspired by endless possibilities

Advanced visual programming: Harness the power of Main Assembly’s visual programming language to set up unique controls for creations, and even automate them

Creative physics: Experience aerodynamics and witness the deformation of your robot creations whilst you fly, drift, spin and destroy

Freeform crafting: Let your imagination run wild when constructing any robot or contraption you like – no limitations!

Main Assembly is set for an Early Access release on Steam, Thursday 16th April 2020.