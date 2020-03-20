New Overwatch hero Echo is live on the PTR

The 32nd hero to join Overwatch is now live on the Public Test Realm (PTR).

Echo is a multirole robot programmed with rapidly adapting artificial intelligence and represents the cutting edge of technology. She will join the damage category of heroes.

Who is Echo?

Echo is the creation of Singaporean scientist Dr. Mina Liao, who was one of the earliest members of Overwatch. Dr Liao was widely considered one of the prominent experts in robotics and artificial intelligence.

Abilities

Echo comes equipped with a number of abilities:

Tri-Shot (Primary Fire) – Echo fires 3 shots at once in a triangular pattern

Sticky Bombs (Secondary Fire) – Echo fires a volley of sticky bombs that detonate after a delay

Flight – Echo surges forward quickly, then can fly freely

Focusing Beam – Echo channels a beam for a few seconds, dealing very high damage to targets with less than half heatlh

Duplicate (Ultimate) – Echo duplicates a targeted enemy her and gains use of their abilities

Glide (Passive) – Echo can glide while falling

To find out more about Echo you can visit her hero page.

You can also watch a developer diary from Jeff Kaplan detailing a little more information about Echo below: