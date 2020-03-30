Saint’s Row IV Re-Elected out now on Switch

Saint’s Row IV Re-Elected is now available on Nintendo Switch.

The game released on Friday, 27 March and comes with an impressive 25 pieces of DLC to offer a comprehensive package.

Developer Deep Silver Fishlabs has been the team responsible for handling the conversion to Switch, and the game runs at native 720 resolution in handheld and 1080p when docked. Players can enable dynamic resolution to achieve a stable 30fps, although in this mode resolution will be varied in intensive gameplay situation in order to keep the framerate consistent.