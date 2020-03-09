Spawn to join the roster of Mortal Kombat 11

Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment and NetherRealm Studios have revealed a brand new Mortal Kombat 11 gameplay trailer.

The trailer was released at the championship finale of the Mortal Kombat 11 Pro Kompetition esports series, and features Todd McFarlane’s fan-favourite comic book character Spawn.

The trailer shows the latest playable fighter’s look, including his signature cape, chains, battle axe and more. It also features two unreleased music tracks from heavy metal band, Trivium, entitled IX and Scattering the Ashes.

Spawn is voiced by actor Keith David, the original voice actor from “Todd McFarlane’s Spawn”, the Emmy award-winning HBO animated series. The new fighter will join the Mortal Kombat 11 roster on 17 March as part of the early access period for Kombat Pack owners, launching for the rest of the player population on 24 March. Kombat Pack owners will also have access to the new Spawn-inspired character skin, “Hellspawn” Jacqui Briggs, on 17 March alongside the Matinee Skin Pack featuring “Osh Tekk Vandal” Kotal Khan, “Swashbuckler” Erron Black and “Space Marine” Jacqui Briggs.

Owners of Mortal Kombat Premium Edition already have the Kombat Pack as part of their purchase. The pack can also be purchased separately for £32.99, and all DLC characters and bonus character skins will be available for individual purchase after the one-week early access period.